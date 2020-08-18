Medtronic (MDT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDT opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

