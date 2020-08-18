Membrana (MBN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $291,465.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Membrana token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, IDEX and ABCC. Membrana has a market cap of $1.88 million and $291,465.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Membrana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.86 or 0.05519524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003613 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00046317 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Membrana

Membrana is a token. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 633,934,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,316,103 tokens. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io.

Membrana Token Trading

Membrana can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Membrana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Membrana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Membrana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Membrana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Membrana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.