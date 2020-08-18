Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Mercadolibre makes up about 1.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 37.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $16.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,206.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,055.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $778.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of -354.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.94.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

