Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Up 56.4% in June

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBIN. BidaskClub lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.87. 2,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 34.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.