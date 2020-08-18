Merculet (MVP) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $202,735.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00135588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.36 or 0.01823805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00192888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00135883 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,234,324,583 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinMex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

