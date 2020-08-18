Meta Reaches Market Cap of $22.43 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Meta has a market cap of $22.43 million and $6.29 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meta has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Meta token can currently be purchased for about $6.56 or 0.00054702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00135663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.80 or 0.01809108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00193272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00135266 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official website is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.