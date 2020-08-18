MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 11,825.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329,057 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of MGM Growth Properties worth $36,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $115,779,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,568.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,337,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,327 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 37.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,699,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,918 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGP. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.97.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

