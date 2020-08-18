MicroBitcoin (MBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $131.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $131.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001984 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.