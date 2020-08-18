Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Raised by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

MCHP stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

