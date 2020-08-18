Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Up 17.3% in March

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 26,911,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of MU traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. 1,093,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,478,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

