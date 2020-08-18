Midas (MIDAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Midas has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $473.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Midas has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Midas coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00011976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00478047 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

