MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $7.78 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.78 or 0.00064902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $80.76 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00777551 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004898 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000996 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,617,366 coins and its circulating supply is 10,386,103 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

