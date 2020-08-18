Minereum (MNE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $960,544.63

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Minereum has a market cap of $960,544.63 and approximately $326.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00135588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.36 or 0.01823805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00192888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00135883 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,792,005 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

