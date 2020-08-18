Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0073

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $18.23 million and $427,884.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00134250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.98 or 0.01815739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00190976 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00031333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00134883 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,714,450,688 coins and its circulating supply is 2,509,241,121 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

