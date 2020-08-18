Mirai (MRI) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Mirai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $7,163.45 and $76.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00478047 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00011976 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003053 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

