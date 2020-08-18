MixMarvel (MIX) Market Capitalization Tops $7.37 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $516,145.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One MixMarvel token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00039648 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.11 or 0.05652916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00047064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb Global, BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

