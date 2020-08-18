Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Short Interest Up 14.0% in May

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the May 14th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $114,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,674.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,470 shares of company stock worth $3,193,812 over the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,779,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 12.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,275,000 after purchasing an additional 422,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.98. 5,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,166. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

