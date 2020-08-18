Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,645. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

