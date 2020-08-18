Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,744. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

