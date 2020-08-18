Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 4,457 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 257,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,470. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

