MonaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $126.57 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $126.57 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00016107 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, QBTC, Fisco and Bleutrade. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,955.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.61 or 0.03526681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.02551609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00542089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00780419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00684937 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00016454 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, Bleutrade, Fisco, Zaif, Bittrex, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Upbit and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

