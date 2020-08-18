Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,694 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Monro worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Monro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after acquiring an additional 358,420 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,704,000 after buying an additional 270,007 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 4,081.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 237,840 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Monro by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.