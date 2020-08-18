Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after acquiring an additional 286,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,771,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,929,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Moody’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,659,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,907,000 after buying an additional 151,887 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $285.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,370. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $296.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

