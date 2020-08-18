MyBit Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $4,376.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyBit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, MyBit has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00136676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.01814777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00191054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00134440 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,148,928 tokens. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp.

MyBit Token Trading

MyBit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

