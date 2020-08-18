MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Up 37.8% in June

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 292,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MYR Group stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,044. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,884 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

