NAGA Hits Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $2.77 million and $7,470.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.84 or 0.05517296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003377 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00014529 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

