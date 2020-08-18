Nano (NANO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28.18 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00010752 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinFalcon. Nano has a market capitalization of $172.45 million and approximately $28.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12,036.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.03521434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.02542346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00547715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00772576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00061060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00697184 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016058 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Koinex, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, RightBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Nanex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.