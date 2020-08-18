Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Update

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the July 30th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NGS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. 350,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,062. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

