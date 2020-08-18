Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Reaches $10.75 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Neblio has a market cap of $10.75 million and $613,805.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00005574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00026671 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00013825 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,647,078 coins and its circulating supply is 16,125,115 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

