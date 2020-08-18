Nectar (NEC) Market Capitalization Tops $42.93 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002295 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $32.15, $5.60 and $50.98. Nectar has a market capitalization of $42.93 million and $214,153.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00048379 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,966.87 or 1.00142140 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000565 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00165349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004563 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 156,541,945 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

