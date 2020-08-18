Nestree (EGG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $786,504.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $786,504.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00048706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,119.50 or 1.01133951 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002321 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000570 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00167829 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001335 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004557 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,908,974 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

