Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.70, for a total transaction of $9,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,837 shares of company stock valued at $125,622,434. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.87. 3,498,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,459. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

