Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Netflix worth $1,549,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 753.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.7% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 775 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $4,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

NFLX traded up $9.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,837 shares of company stock valued at $125,622,434 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

