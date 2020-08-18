New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 153,639 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,639 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Fiserv worth $136,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 50.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

FISV stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.91. 54,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

