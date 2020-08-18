New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of CSX worth $119,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 18.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in CSX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,336 shares of company stock worth $7,596,716. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. 38,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,023. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

