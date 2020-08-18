New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $175.45 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Intuit worth $175,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.06.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $308.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,642. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.90. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $314.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

