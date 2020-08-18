New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of General Electric worth $173,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 568,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,288,344. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

