New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Dominion Energy worth $132,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 44,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

