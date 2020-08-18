New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.86% of Tyler Technologies worth $120,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,774 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.87, for a total transaction of $5,623,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,216,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,493 shares of company stock worth $23,548,683. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $341.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,194. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $382.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

