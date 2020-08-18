New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,609 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.19% of Cognex worth $122,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1,192.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,022 shares of company stock valued at $22,180,729. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,647. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

