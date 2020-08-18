New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.48% of ANSYS worth $119,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 161.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.98 and a 200 day moving average of $271.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $319.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

