New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 43,900 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $137,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.13. 15,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,354. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

