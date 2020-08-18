New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 65,200 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763,526 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.51% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $157,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.65. 19,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,755. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,934 shares of company stock worth $733,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

