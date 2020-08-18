New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 81,683 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,683 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.50% of Veeva Systems worth $173,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,773. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $273.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

