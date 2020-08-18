Newton (NEW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.22 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last week, Newton has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $14.94 million and $1.22 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00138455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.01859432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00191275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00137027 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

