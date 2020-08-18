Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $125,579.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Binance.

Nexus Coin Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.