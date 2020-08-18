Niobium Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $256.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 110.7% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $743,700.69 and approximately $256.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00135663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.80 or 0.01809108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00193272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00135266 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.