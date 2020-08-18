Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NTTYY opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

