Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 4.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 57,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,925,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.14. 198,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $158.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

