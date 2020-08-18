NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $2,446.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002463 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 615,766,609 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.